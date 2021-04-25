Veteran Telegu comedian Potti Veeraiah passes away

Veteran Telegu comedian Potti Veeraiah passes away

Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passed away on Sunday at his residence here after a brief illness, sources said. He was 74. Gattu Veeraiah, popularly known as Potti Veeraiah, was a dwarf by birth.

He made his acting debut with B Vittalacharya's directorial Aggi Veerudu and acted in over 500 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other languages.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his grief over Veeraiahs death and conveyed his condolences to his family.

He recalled that Veeraiah had acted in more than 500 films in several languages,from Vithalacharyas time to the present and won acclaim from the cinegoers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said. 

