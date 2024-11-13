Vicky Kaushal to star in Maddock Films' movie 'Mahavatar'

<p>New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal will headline <em>Mahavatar,</em> an upcoming mythological film from <em>Stree 2</em> director Amar Kaushik, the makers announced on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The film, which hails from producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will feature Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the "eternal warrior of dharma".</p>.<p>It will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026.</p>.<p>Maddock unveiled the project on its social media handles along with a first look poster of Kaushal.</p>.'Laapataa Ladies' makers share poster with English title ahead of film's Oscar campaign.<p>"Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!" the studio posted on Instagram.</p>.<p>Kaushal is also starring in the lead role in Maddock's upcoming period movie <em>Chhaava.</em></p>.<p>Set to be released on December 6, the film will see Kaushal playing the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.</p>.<p>The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan. </p>