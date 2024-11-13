Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vicky Kaushal to star in Maddock Films' movie 'Mahavatar'

It will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 13:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 13:58 IST
Entertainment Newsbollywoodvicky kaushal

Follow us on :

Follow Us