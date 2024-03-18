JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's film titled 'Bad Newz'; to release on July 19

Last Updated 18 March 2024, 13:39 IST

New Delhi: Dharma Productions on Monday said the film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has been titled Bad Newz.

A Leo Media Collective production, the film will hit the screens on July 19.

The film is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Dharma Productions shared the film's title and release date on its official X page.

"Brace yourself for a ride of entertainment, drama, laughs and so much more. Bad Newz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!' the banner captioned the motion poster of the movie.

The makers, who also backed Good Newwz, described Bad Newz as a comedy based on true events.

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari. It marks the second collaboration for Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut Love per Square Foot (2018).

(Published 18 March 2024, 13:39 IST)
