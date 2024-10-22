Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in international thriller

<p>Nearly a year ago, the 2023 release <em>12th Fail</em> marked a turning point in Vikrant Massey's career, significantly boosting his standing as a lead actor. The film not only earned him critical praise but also ranked among the highest-grossing movies. Since then, Vikrant has become one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors, with many filmmakers lining up to cast him.</p><p>Vikrant is now carefully considering scripts and has reportedly in advanced talks for an international thriller. The project is said to be largely inspired by the life of spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.</p><p>The film is based on the inspiring life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a prominent global spiritual figure and humanitarian admired for his devotion to peace. The project will showcase his key role in ending Colombia’s long-standing 52-year civil war, demonstrating how he achieved this without the use of force.</p><p>“Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors of today’s times and the makers felt that he’ll be ideal to play the main lead. Vikrant, too, was very excited when he was offered the part and was very thankful that he was considered for it. The talks between the actor and the makers are in advanced stages,” said a source close to the project.</p><p> “The film will be made in English and Spanish and is meant for a global audience; it'll dubbed in various international and Indian languages. The movie will focus on how one of the biggest internal conflicts of the world was resolved by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with the aid ancient Indian wisdom. The supporting cast and crew will mainly comprise acclaimed and Academy award-winning people from Los Angeles, USA and Colombia. Moreover, renowned filmmakers will also be presenting this big-budget, ambitious film in different countries,” the source further revealed.</p><p>Interestingly, Vikrant Massey engaged in a dynamic conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the Viksit Bharat event at BHU in Varanasi. Visuals from their interaction were widely shared on social media.</p>.<p>Montoo Bassi, who dedicated almost four years to research, has written the script for the film. Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain under the Mahaveer Jain Films banner, the project aims to spread the Indian philosophy of 'One World One Family,' emphasizing Gurudev's dedication to the path of non-violence.</p>