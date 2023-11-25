VK Murthy: An affair with light and shadow

When he started with Guru Dutt, film noir was at its peak in Hollywood studios; and for a cinematographer to get the aesthetics of film noir into the Indian diaspora of melodrama is extremely commendable.

The way he weaved the dark deep shadows and the high contrast lighting in drama was never done before. He is the pioneer of Indian melodramatic cinematography.

I personally try to achieve that kind of excellence because both my previous films Kavaludaari and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello had noir themes in them and they were shot as a tribute to Murthy saab. There has been an unconscious influence of the master on a lot of things I do.