Waheeda Rehman: Popular songs from veteran star's filmography of over 60 years

10. 'Genda Phool' - 'Delhi-6' (2009) The playful folk track features Rehman as the grandmother of Abhishek Bachchan's character. The actor, who was in her 70s at the time of the film's release, channels the old age innocence as she dances with Abhishek to the electronic fusion beats of the song. The track was sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit and Sujata Majumdar with music by A R Rahman and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, who adapted a Chhattisgarhi folk song for the creation.