Was asked not to copy Mujib, but understand his philosophy : Bangladeshi actor Shuvoo

Shuvoo said since the release of the film in Bangladesh on October 13, "the audience is loving it … apparently they are okay with my portrayal of Mujib, a true leader of masses who had led us during the 1971 war."

Asked about the preparations which went on after he was selected by Benegal for the role, Shuvoo said, "The preparations were huge – from reading books, to seeing black and white footage of Bangabandhu, discussions about his family life and political career with his family – apart from long sessions with my director about the real-life person and how he perceived that person.”

Recalling his shooting experience under Benegal, he said "he does not believe in cuts and prefers taking a single shot at a go – say from 10 angles through 10 lenses – and the best shot is included in the film".