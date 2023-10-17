Will never work with Sivakarthikeyan in life, says music composer D Imman

“Keeping my children's future in view and for their welfare, I refrain from speaking further on this,” he added.

Imman also revealed that Sivakarthikeyan betrayed him in a way that completely changed his life and gave his life a clarity.

D Imman was married to Monicka Richard and has two daughters, Veronica and Blessica. However, the couple divorced in November 2021.

Reports suggested that Sivakarthikeyan had a role to play in the separation between the former couple.

Ever since the release of the interview, the duo has been trending on social media platform X.

Sivakarthikeyan is reportedly upset with Imman's remark and the actor, who is gearing up for his movie Ayalaan has asked his team and confidants to ensure the details surrounding the duo's differences do not make front page.

Shiva has also reportedly reached out to Imman to get the video of his remark removed from social media but the latter denied.

D Imman played a crucial role in cementing Sivakarthikeyan’s career in Tamil Cinema and gave some of his career’s biggest hits in movies like Manam Kothi Paravai (2012), Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013), Rajini Murugan (2016) and Seemaraja (2018) .