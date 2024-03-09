‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ wins worst picture at Razzies

The Razzie Redeemer Award, bestowed on a past contender who has “gone on to better things” since being nominated for a Razzie, went to The Nanny actor Fran Drescher for her leadership as SAG-AFTRA president during the 2023 actors strike.

Drescher was nominated in 1998 for worst actress in the romantic comedy film The Beautician and the Beast.

Hosts Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonez, known for their TikTok personas as The Mean Gays, took one more jab at Drescher, saying sarcastically that she led Hollywood actors through an “unprecedented labor action to an even more unprecedented deal with the AMPTP,” the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Other winners include Mercy actor Jon Voight for the actor Razzie owing to his "Lucky Charms leprechaun" Irish accent.

Megan Fox was bestowed with a pair of trophies: the actress Razzie for her Johnny & Clyde role and the supporting actress prize for the action film Expend4bles.

Sylvester Stallone also took home the Razzie, also known as the Golden Raspberry, for supporting actor for his role in Expend4bles.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website.