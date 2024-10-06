Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

With ‘Megalopolis,’ the flop era returns to cinemas

Even at the peak of Hollywood’s studio era, there were flops — ambitious, big-budget spectacles that got out of hand during production and crashed upon contact with the viewing public.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 03:59 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywood

Follow us on :

Follow Us