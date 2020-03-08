Women’s Day: A woman is compassionate and graceful, says Priya Anand

Priya Anand is arguably one of the most popular names in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and impressive screen presence. Speaking exclusively to DH on International Women’s Day 2020, the English Vinglish actress says that a woman is synonymous with elegance and compassion.

“A woman is a multitasker who has solutions (to everyone’s problems). She’s also someone who is compassionate and graceful,” she says.

Priya, who is active in the four major South Indian film industries as well as Bollywood, had a fairly eventful 2019. She played a key role in Malayalam action-comedy Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which received a decent response from the target audience. The star was also seen in the RJ Balaji starrer LKG that emerged as a sleeper hit. The 33-year-old ended the year with the much-hyped Adithya Varma, marking Dhruv Vikram’s big screen debut. The film, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, clicked with a section of the audience but failed to recreate the magic of the original version.

With 2019 in the past, Priya is gearing up for the release of Sumo, featuring her alongside comedian Yogi Babu and Japanese Sumo wrestler Yoshinori Tashiro. She will also be seen in Shivarajkumar’s RDX, the third Kannada movie of her career, and a Telugu flick.