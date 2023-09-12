Would love to play Shikhar Dhawan in his biopic, says Sahil Khattar

On being asked a dream the kind of roles he would like to play in the future, Sahil was quick to respond, “I would love to play Team India’s ‘Gabbar’ – Shikhar Dhawan on his biopic.’

“During the shoot of 83’ I have made many cricketers friends. However, I am yet to meet Shikhar but I feel I can do justice to the role of Shikhar as we both share similar hairstyle,” added Sahil.

Also, one of his dream roles is to play a cop in Rohit Shetty’s film. "I would love to be part of Rohit Shetty's movie as his movies are larger than life and it will be a lifetime opportunity for someone like me who adores his work very much, said Sahil.

Sahil also expressed his wish to portray the 70s-80s bad guy in Hindi cinema - Mr Shetty on big screen. Sahil said, "Mr Shetty is someone whose acting I loved since my childhood and given a chance I would love to play him on silver screen.”

Answering other questions, Sahil spoke about missing his hometown Chandigarh and said “I came to Mumbai looking for work and settled here, I do miss my hometown and try my best to visit the place as and when I get time. I miss my friends with whom I used spend hours playing. Not many know I am an athlete too. I represented India at the Asian Games and won a bronze medal in Roller.”

“There is no perk without work. Anyone trying to make their career in showbiz needs to give their 100 per cent and work will come their way. There is no shortcut to success. Believe on yourself and give your best and results will follow,” he added.

Sahil made his Big Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan directorial 83’ (2021) where he essayed the role of dynamic keeper Syed Kirmani.