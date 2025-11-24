<p>New Delhi: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan marked her father, Salim Khan's 90th birthday with a heartfelt note on Monday.</p>.<p>She shared a picture of her father on her Instagram handle, which also included her husband and actor Aayush Sharma, her son Ahil Sharma and her daughter Ayat Sharma.</p>.<p>"Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy," her caption read.</p>.Prabhas – Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' goes on floors with grand pooja in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi gives the first clap.<p>She also thanked him for supporting her and teaching her values of the family while being her safe space.</p>.<p>"Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings , thank you for being the calm in a storm , thank you for being the strength we all need , thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place . You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever," she added.</p>.<p>Arpita is the adopted daughter of Salim and his second wife and popular dancer Helen, and is the adopted sister of Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira Khan.</p>