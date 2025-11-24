<p>Team India found themselves in deep trouble after being reduced to 174/7 at lunch on Day 3 of the second Test against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20vs%20south%20africa">South Africa</a> in Guwahati. </p><p>Starting the day at 9/0 in six overs, openers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kl%20rahul">KL Rahul</a> and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a solid start, adding 65 runs to the first wicket. However, Rahul (22) was caught at first slip as he tried Keshav Maharaj provided the first breakthrough. </p>.India vs South Africa 2nd Test: SA wrest back advantage as Indian bowlers toil hard.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yashasvi%20jaiswal">Jaiswal</a> (56 off 97 balls) was dismissed soon after reaching his half century by a ripper from Simon Harmer as India were well poised at 95/2. </p><p>While India lost four wickets in the first session, the hosts went on to lose more wickets soon after tea. Washington Sundar (33 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (14 not put) frustrated the Protea bowlers in the second hour of the second session. </p><p>It was the pace of Marco Jansen that broke the middle order as he picked up four wickets in the space of 20 runs and seven overs. </p><p>First, the left-arm pacer got rid of Dhruv Jurel for a 11-ball duck. It was followed by the wicket of captain Rishabh Pant, who attempted an audacious shot only to edge it to the keeper. All-rounder duo of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja did not last long either as India were struggling at 123/7 before Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav stared at a daunting total of visitors' 487 all out. </p><p>On Day 2, South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy registered his maiden Test century, while Jansen missed his milestone by just seven runs as the World Test champions amassed 487 runs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each. </p>