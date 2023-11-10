You carry the torch ahead: Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson Agastya ahead of 'The Archies' debut

"This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one... the journey has just begun. Play hard! "Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies," he posted on Instagram.