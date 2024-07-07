You look gorgeous: Kareena after Shloka wore recreated version of her 'Bole Chudiyan' ensemble

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday said Shloka Mehta looked "gorgeous" at her brother-in-law Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities where she wore the recreated version of the actor's costume in the popular song Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Shloka wore a sequinned coral cropped blouse, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta for Anant and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on Friday.