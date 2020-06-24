‘Your Honor’ series review: This Jimmy Sheirgill starrer makes a solid impact

Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Yashpal Sharma, Varun Badola and Mita Vashisht

Rating: 3.5/5

The eagerly-awaited Your Honor, which released on SonyLIV a few days ago, is a gripping thriller that delivers the goods. The series revolves around what happens when a judge finds himself in a difficult situation following a shocking incident. The basic storyline is quite gripping and strikes a chord in no time. Its impact is enhanced by the brilliant screenplay, which relies on showing rather than telling. The narrative, which might vaguely remind viewers of the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam, is layered and this ups the recall value of the show.

The scenes depicting the rivalry between the ‘bhaiyaas’ and the locals are hard-hitting. The father-son bond, which forms the backbone of Your Honor, has also been fleshed out reasonably well. Moreover, the big reveal towards the end of show hits the right notes, putting things in context.

Coming to performances, Jimmy Sheirgill is the heart and soul of Your Honor and steals the show. The Bollywood star does full justice to a layered character, emoting with his eyes. TV actor Varun Bandola also hits it out of the park, proving that he has still got it. Seasoned performer Mita Vashisht emerges as the surprise package of Your Honor, delivering an effortless performance. Her intensity in a key interrogation scene might take fans by surprise. Yashpal Sharma makes a good impact in a role that is likely to be a treat for the masses.

Parul Gulati of The Raikar Case fame is, however, underutilised and does not get much scope to showcase her abilities. The supporting cast is top-notch.

The production values are up to the mark and add a desi feel to Your Honor. The background score, on the other hand, has a generic feel and fails to make the desired impact. The haunting Ghotaala number makes up for this shortcoming. A few scenes dragged, which proves that the editing is not as good as expected. The other technical aspects have been handled with competence.