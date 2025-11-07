<p>A beloved figure in her family, Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of Zayed and Sussanne Khan, died of cardiac arrest. She died at her Mumbai home on Friday (November 7). She was 81.</p><p>Zarine was keeping ill for a while, and her passing is due to age-related complications. Upon hearing the news, friends from the industry immediately gathered at the residence to support the bereaved family. </p><p>Visuals of celebrities arriving at Sunjay Khan's residence to pay their homage are circulating on social media.</p>.<p>Among the early visitors paying their respects at her home were Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Shabana Azmi, and Neelam Kothari.</p><p>One of the most loved names in the industry, Zarine had a brief stint in showbiz before settling with Sunjay Khan. She has worked in movies like <em>Tere Ghar Ke Saamne</em>, <em>Ek Phool Do Mali</em> and others. Zarine met Sunjay in 1960 and married him after. Soon after, she established herself as an interior designer and has designed several celebrity homes.</p><p>Not many know that she also authored a book, titled <em>Family Secret</em>, which included recipes passed down in the family. Zarine is survived by her husband and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.</p>