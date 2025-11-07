Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Zayed and Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Khan passes away

Upon hearing the news, friends from the industry immediately gathered at the residence to support the bereaved family.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 08:02 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingSussanne Khan

Follow us on :

Follow Us