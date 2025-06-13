<p>Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee, who impressed in the popular Hindi soap opera <em>Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna</em>, are among the most beloved pairs in the Hindi TV industry. The couple, best known for their strong screen presence and fan following, took to their YouTube channel to share a personal ordeal, revealing that they were victims of a financial scam that cost them their entire life savings. The duo, who got married in 2020, narrated that a person they had trusted for three years had betrayed and duped them.</p><p>In a video titled "Lowest phase of our lives… need your support and prayers in this difficult time,” The couple were seen narrating their horrifying experience. “The past 2–3 months have been incredibly tough for us. We’re uncertain about what the future holds. We've fallen victim to a fraudulent financial scheme and lost a substantial amount,” said Puja on the video.</p>.<p>“Bohot waqt laga humein iske baare mein baat karne mein. (We have taken quite a long time to open up about this.) We are both in shock, and Kunal is deeply affected by this. We still get overwhelmed when we talk about it,” said Puja.</p><p>“Zero par laakar khada kar diya hai par hum zero se waapis shuru karenge. (We have to start from zero, but won’t give up. We don’t want to give up. All we want is your support and prayers. We have complete trust in God,” Puja said.</p><p>Opening up about the betrayal, Kunal said, “When you trust someone for three years — someone who’s been by your side and becomes like family — the hurt runs deep.”</p><p>Though they’ve faced a major fall, the couple remains hopeful and determined to bounce back stronger.</p><p>In recent times, many people have been duped by high-risk financial scams. It's wise to stay cautious and avoid offers that seem too good to be true. Always verify the details and educate yourself before investing your money.</p>