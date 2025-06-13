Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Zero par laakar khada kar diya’: Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma allege financial fraud by friend, lost life savings

The celebrity couple took to their YouTube channel to share a personal ordeal, revealing that they were victims of a financial scam that cost them their entire life savings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 07:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 07:20 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsCrimeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us