Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets texts asking for free Dua Lipa concert passes; leaves them on seen

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday shared that people have been reaching out to him requesting free passes for the Dua Lipa concert that will take place this November.

The One Kiss singer will headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai.

Goyal, on X, urged people to buy the tickets instead of expecting free entry.

"I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen," he said, adding, "I request everyone to please buy these tickets, it’s one step in supporting the cause on eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India."