Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets texts asking for free Dua Lipa concert passes; leaves them on seen

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday shared that people have been reaching out to him requesting free passes for the Dua Lipa concert that will take place this November.
The One Kiss singer will headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai.
Goyal, on X, urged people to buy the tickets instead of expecting free entry.
"I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen," he said, adding, "I request everyone to please buy these tickets, it’s one step in supporting the cause on eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India."
The concert will take place at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30.
Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder are among the artists slated to perform.
Tickets for the event went live for HSBC card holders this Tuesday and people can sell tickets they've bought via the Zomato app at any time.
On the Zomato app, ticket prices begin at Rs 3,000 and can go up to Rs 36,000. In case of the latter, it comes with an elevated view of the stage, complimentary food and beverages, dedicated entry and exit points, and dedicated car parking spots, apart from dedicated toilets, and a play area for kids.
Dua Lipa, in a statement shard by Zomato, had said "My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert."
Published 28 August 2024, 06:31 IST