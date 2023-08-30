Explainer | How climate change is fueling hurricanes

Hurricane Idalia's arrival on Florida's Gulf Coast due on Wednesday signaled activity in the Atlantic's hurricane alley might not be as quiet this year as meteorologists had once predicted.

Scientists initially forecast in May that the US would see a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season, but raised that forecast in mid-August, projecting a more dangerous storm season.

That is because worldwide surface ocean temperatures have been exceedingly warm this year, with temperatures in and around the Florida Keys mirroring a hot tub this summer.

This, scientists said, may counteract the moderating influence of the El Nino currently in effect, which typically reduces Atlantic hurricane activity.