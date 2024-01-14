All that glitters disappears

Iridescence, on the other hand, occurs when light bounces off nanostructures that are arranged in certain patterns on the surface tissue — in this case, a jewel beetle’s thorax and elytra. The nanostructures on the surface tissue radiate vibrant chromatic hues with changing light and viewing angle, akin to a tiny discotheque. This blurs the beetle’s form and effectively throws visual predators such as birds off their trail. The scientists at the University of Bristol placed mealworms in over 850 jewel beetle wing specimens, including iridescent jewel beetle elytra, identical wing models painted with non-iridescent nail varnish in green, purple, blue and black, and a wing set they called ‘static rainbow’ with all the colours of the iridescent elytra, but without the angular change.