BNHS’s monthly SGNP Bird Count records 72 species in a few hours

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-natural-history-society">Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS)</a>, India’s premier nature conservation organization, conducted a successful bird count at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai on November 24 - during which 72 bird species were recorded.</p><p>“Bird counts like these not only contribute valuable data to biodiversity research but also foster a deeper connection between people and nature. Initiatives like this inspire communities to protect our natural heritage,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.</p><p>The initiative brought together over 47 enthusiastic volunteers, showcasing the power of citizen science in biodiversity monitoring.</p><p>“The participants recorded an impressive 72 bird species in just a few hours, underscoring the ecological richness of the region.</p><p>The highlights of the count included sightings of six species of flycatchers, five species of warblers, three species of orioles, and three species of woodpeckers. Adding to the excitement, the elusive Forest Wagtail was also observed, much to the delight of the volunteers,” said Rithe. </p>.Kolkata zoo visitors can now watch birds from inside glass tunnel.<p>The bird monitoring programme is supported by the staff of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary Forest led by the Director G. Mallikarjuna, Conservator of Forests Sudhir Sonawale, Assistant Conservator of Forests, SGNP.</p><p>The count is coordinated by the CEC-Mumbai Team, Shardul Bajikar, Kiran Thumma, Priyadarshani Supekar and Asif N. Khan from BNHS Programmes Department. </p><p>“I urge the BNHS members and bird watchers to volunteer in such citizen science initiatives and help in the cause of conservation,” he appealed. </p><p>BNHS, began monitoring the birds in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in February 2021, through a citizen science programme called the “SGNP Bird Monitoring Programme or SGNP Bird Count” for short. </p><p>Under this program, BNHS conducts a Bird Count every month at various locations of the SGNP and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The count takes place every month with the help of BNHS Members, bird watchers and other volunteers.</p>