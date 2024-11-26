Home
BNHS’s monthly SGNP Bird Count records 72 species in a few hours

The initiative brought together over 47 enthusiastic volunteers, showcasing the power of citizen science in biodiversity monitoring.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 05:11 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 05:11 IST
birdswildlifeenvironment newsbombay natural history society

