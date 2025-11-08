Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironmentwildlife

Watch: World's largest spiderweb discovered housing over 110,000 spiders

In their research published in the 'Subterranean Biology' journal, the researchers called it 'the first documented case of colonial web formation in these species.'
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 07:26 IST
environmentSpiders

Follow us on :

Follow Us