WWF-India launches Vulture Count 2024 to safeguard nature’s critical clean-up crew

Vultures are essential to the health of ecosystems, serving as nature’s clean-up crew. By feeding on carrion, they prevent the spread of diseases that could otherwise affect wildlife, livestock and humans.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 08:35 IST

Mumbai: In a major initiative, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-India), in collaboration with Bird Count India and eBird, will launch Vulture Count 2024, a crucial citizen-science initiative aimed at monitoring and conserving India’s vulture populations.

Scheduled from September 7, the International Vulture Awareness Day to October 6, it would be a major exercise.

Vultures are essential to the health of ecosystems, serving as nature’s clean-up crew. By feeding on carrion, they prevent the spread of diseases that could otherwise affect wildlife, livestock and humans. Their role in consuming decomposing animal carcasses helps with nutrient cycling and maintains ecological balance.

However, vulture populations in India have faced a dramatic decline due to several threats, including the ingestion of toxic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like diclofenac, commonly used to treat livestock, as well as habitat loss, electrocution, food scarcity and human disturbances. The alarming drop in vulture numbers has led to some species being classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

Vulture Count 2024 aims to address this crisis by systematically monitoring vulture populations. Gathering comprehensive baseline data will help track population trends, identify critical habitats, and assess the impact of environmental changes. This information will be vital for developing targeted conservation strategies and policies, and for raising public awareness and support for vulture conservation.

“Vultures are nature’s scavengers. Their role in the ecosystem is paramount. Vulture Count 2024 represents a significant opportunity for citizen scientists, bird enthusiasts and local communities to contribute to vulture conservation and to increase awareness about them,” said Dr Dipankar Ghose, Senior Director - Biodiversity Conservation, WWF-India.

“With the support of dedicated volunteers, we aim to gather crucial data that will guide our efforts in conserving these threatened birds,” he said in a press statement.

Building on the success of counts done in previous years, which saw over 500 volunteers and more than 500 checklists submitted through the eBird application, this year’s Vulture Count invites local birding organisations, ornithologists, photographers and naturalists from across India to participate.

The count will focus on key vulture species, including the white-rumped vulture, red-headed vulture, Indian vulture, bearded vulture, slender-billed vulture, Himalayan griffon, Eurasian griffon, Egyptian vulture, and cinereous vulture.

To help the public participate effectively in the count, WWF-India will host a virtual orientation session conducted by expert birder Nirav Bhatt on 6 September.

This session will provide volunteers with essential training and information on identifying vultures in their respective areas.

Published 30 August 2024, 08:35 IST
