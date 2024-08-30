WWF-India launches Vulture Count 2024 to safeguard nature’s critical clean-up crew

Mumbai: In a major initiative, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-India), in collaboration with Bird Count India and eBird, will launch Vulture Count 2024, a crucial citizen-science initiative aimed at monitoring and conserving India’s vulture populations.

Scheduled from September 7, the International Vulture Awareness Day to October 6, it would be a major exercise.

Vultures are essential to the health of ecosystems, serving as nature’s clean-up crew. By feeding on carrion, they prevent the spread of diseases that could otherwise affect wildlife, livestock and humans. Their role in consuming decomposing animal carcasses helps with nutrient cycling and maintains ecological balance.

However, vulture populations in India have faced a dramatic decline due to several threats, including the ingestion of toxic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like diclofenac, commonly used to treat livestock, as well as habitat loss, electrocution, food scarcity and human disturbances. The alarming drop in vulture numbers has led to some species being classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN.