A legacy of exquisiteness

Passed down orally from generations, creating Kashmiri papier-mache involves sakthsazi, or mould-making, traditionally done by Sunni Muslim craftspeople and naqqashi, or painting, usually done by Shia Muslim craftspeople. First, the sakhtasaz prepares the pulp in a giant pot by soaking paper strips in water, after which it is beaten with a wooden pestle and mixed with a local adhesive solvent. The pulp is then coated onto a base mould and laid out to dry in the sun. Next, the base mould is removed while the coat is still slightly wet, by cutting along the centre with a saw. Lacquer is then applied to the surface, and it is then smoothened with pumice stone or burnt brick.