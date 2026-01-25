Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 1,400 students to take part in Republic Day cultural celebrations

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that authorities are fully prepared to ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 21:58 IST
India NewsBengaluruRepublic Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us