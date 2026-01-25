<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Urban district administration, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru City Police have finalised preparations and arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground.</p>.<p>Close to 1,100 personnel from the CRPF, Army, city police and Tamil Nadu Police contingents will take part in the parade, along with participation from Scouts and Guides, NCC and various school students.</p>.<p>In addition, nearly 1,400 students will also perform in the cultural activities during the celebrations.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that authorities are fully prepared to ensure that the celebrations proceed smoothly.</p>.Republic Day 2026 to mark swansong for South Block as power shifts out of Raisina Hill.<p>“The police and teams participating in cultural activities have been practising on the ground since January 21. Passes for the event have also been issued both online and offline,” Rao said.</p>.<p><strong>Elaborate security cover</strong></p>.<p>The Bengaluru City Police have also made extensive security arrangements, with close to 2,000 personnel deployed on the ground to ensure safety.</p>.<p>“Our officials will closely monitor the situation. However, we urge citizens who are coming to witness the celebrations to arrive by 8 am since security checks may take time and VVIP movement might affect the process,” said Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.</p>.<p>As a security measure, a one-kilometre radius around the Manekshaw Parade Ground has been declared a Temporary No Fly Zone.</p>.<p>Accordingly, drones, UAVs, gliders, and small or scheduled aircraft will not be allowed to fly in the area between 6 am and 1 pm on January 26.</p>.<p>More than 90 CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners have been installed at the venue. Ambulance services have also been arranged to respond to any emergencies. The fire safety department will be on standby to handle any untoward situations, police said.</p>