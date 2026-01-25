<p>Bengaluru: Chairman of the State Education Policy Commission (SEP), Sukhadeo Thorat, has charged that the Union government implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in an undemocratic manner, without consulting the state governments.</p>.<p>Speaking after inaugurating the programme ‘Towards People’s Policy on Education 2026 — an Alternative to NEP 2020’, organised by the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) on Saturday, he said the policy was moving towards the complete centralisation of education.</p>.<p>“In the name of the Indian Knowledge System, irrational and unscientific curricula are being designed,” he alleged.</p>.'NEP should be implemented uniformly across country': Former UGC chairman.<p>“At least 67% of higher educational institutions have become self-financing and private. Due to escalating fees, a 22% dropout rate is being observed among economically backward sections. Consequently, universal education has become a mirage,” he stated.</p>.<p>Jawahar Sircar, former MP and former Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, “The National Education Policy 2020 is a bureaucratic tool designed to implement four main objectives: centralisation, corporatisation, communalisation, and privatisation of education.”</p>