A spotlight on the deserving

She documented some of the most significant moments of the Indian freedom struggle and produced iconic photographs of political leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Lord Mountbatten. Meeting her in my hometown Bengaluru and hearing her speak about her work was one of the pivotal moments of inspiration in my career. Her work is especially important considering the era in which it was produced and the enormity of the challenges she may have faced. To say she operated in a male-dominated industry would be a gross understatement.

Around the same time as Ms Vyarawalla, two sisters from Bengal, Debalina Mazumdar and Manobina Roy, made images that showed the inner worlds of women and their domestic life. The twins started making photos with the encouragement of their father and photographed family holidays, and their environment. They not only developed their photos but were also archivists who selected, catalogued, captioned and preserved their photographs. Their work ‘Sunday Afternoons in Hyde Park’ and ‘Impressions of Moscow’ are their most striking photos of everyday life in pre-Independence India.

Coming to present-day India, I had the pleasure of chatting with three contemporary photographers, Gitika Talukdar, Vaishnavi Suresh and Prarthna Singh.

Gitika Talukdar is a photojournalist from Assam who has covered important events like the 2023 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2018 FIFA world cup. She is currently in Australia covering the Women’s FIFA world cup. She was introduced to photography by her grand uncle who was a renowned filmmaker in Assam. Gitika loves the thrill of being a sports photojournalist; she especially enjoys the travel and meeting some of the biggest sports stars. She challenges herself to dispel ignorant misconceptions about women photographers with her talent, creativity and focus. While she has to jostle hard for space with her male colleagues at her shoots, she is never one to be pushed around.