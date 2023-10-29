A whimsical search for solace

In the last few years, textile and fibre art has been on the rise, with a large number of artists experimenting with the medium in various forms. The contemporary art space is brimming with possibilities with artists combining textiles with traditional techniques such as weaving, embroidery, stitching and crocheting, to create mixed media works and installations. One such exhibition by a young upcoming artist Rakhi Shenoy, held recently in Bengaluru, displayed a suite of mixed media works involving hand embroidery on canvas.