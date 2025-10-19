<p>Oslo’s grand harbour, framed by historic landmarks like the City Hall, Opera House, National Library and a centuries-old fort, also hosts one of the Norwegian capital’s most significant attractions — the Nobel Peace Center. Dedicated to Alfred Nobel and his celebrated Peace Prize, the museum honours the Swedish inventor, chemist and philanthropist whose will created five global awards — for Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace — thus using his vast fortune for the advancement of humanity.</p><p>Housed in a former railway station from the 1870s at the popular City Hall Square, the building’s vintage charm continues to enchant. “The idea for the museum came from Geir Lundestad, former director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, who had championed it since the 1990s. It finally became a reality on June 11, 2005. The chosen building was ideal; central and the right size,” says Ingvill Bryn Rambøl, Head of Information at the Nobel Peace Center.</p><p>Spread across two floors, the museum offers immersive spaces and thoughtful galleries. The Alfred Nobel Corridor introduces visitors to Nobel’s life, his legacy, and his will — prepared long before his death at 63 in San Remo, Italy, and kept sealed in a Swedish bank until then. On the first floor, a spacious gallery celebrates the latest Peace Prize laureate, personally inaugurated by the winner during their December 10 visit to receive the prize, coinciding with Nobel’s death anniversary. The space brims with images, anecdotes and reflections of each recipient.</p><p>As per Nobel’s will, while Stockholm hosts the other four prizes, Oslo was chosen for the Peace Prize. Since 1990, the award ceremony has been held at the elegant Oslo City Hall, just steps from the museum, attended by about a thousand guests, including the Norwegian royal family. The ceremony features cultural performances and the much-awaited acceptance speech — photographs of which adorn the museum’s corridors. Before 1990, the University of Oslo was the venue, and from 1901 to 1904, even the Parliament.</p><p>Other interactive areas encourage visitors to reflect on the meaning of peace through rotating exhibits, wall thoughts, and participatory activities such as leaving messages on the Peace Plant or crafting art from broken pottery. During my visit, I was struck by the poignancy of messages scrawled in many languages. “Real richness is when we have peace, be it at home or in the country,” read one. Another quoted John F Kennedy: “Mankind must put an end to war before war puts an end to mankind.”</p>.<p>Further on, a tranquil blue-lit hall houses interactive touchscreens that chronicle past laureates, all extraordinary individuals and organisations from around the world. Nearby lies the Medal Chamber, a circular, softly illuminated room displaying the 18-carat gold Peace Prize medal designed by renowned sculptor Gustav Vigeland. Enclosed in glass, it reveals both faces — the portrait of Nobel on one side and three men symbolising unity on the other. This medal, loaned by the family of Christian Lous Lange, the 1921 Peace Prize laureate, has remained on display since the museum’s opening.</p>.<p>Just before the exit, a cosy library invites visitors to linger among books on Alfred Nobel and stories of peace. Here, conversations often ripple between travellers from across the world, all united by one enduring hope — the pursuit of peace. The Center also offers hourly guided tours for those who wish to explore its stories more deeply. (Ticketed entry; closed on Mondays.)</p>