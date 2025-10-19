Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tejasvi Surya offers to defend suspended PDO over RSS event participation

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also announced providing “full legal support” to government employees who face action by the Congress government.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 21:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 21:28 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSTejasvi SuryaSuspensionPDO

Follow us on :

Follow Us