<p>Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, a lawyer by training, said he had offered to “personally appear” on behalf of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar K P to challenge his “illegal and unlawful” suspension for attending an RSS event. </p><p>Tejasvi reached out to Kumar and his family assuring support, a day after the PDO was fired for attending an RSS procession on October 12, a Sunday. </p><p>“I have spoken to the officer suspended by the government for taking part in RSS Pathsanchalan. Assured him that I will personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge this illegal and unlawful suspension,” Surya, the BJP Yuva Morcha national president, said. </p><p>“There are multiple judgments from across High Courts which have upheld government servants’ right to participate in RSS programmes. I have no doubt that this unlawful suspension will be quashed,” Surya said.</p>.We are not targeting RSS: CM Siddaramaiah clarifies stance .<p>“If the Siddaramaiah government wants a legal battle, we will give it one”. On Friday, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge’s department issued an order suspending Kumar for his “conduct unbecoming of a government servant” after he attended the RSS’ centenary celebration. </p>.<p><strong>Free legal support: Yatnal</strong></p>.<p>Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also announced providing “full legal support” to government employees who face action by the Congress government.</p>.<p>“I am offering free legal support to RSS karyakartas whose voices are being suppressed or stifled by the Congress government,” Yatnal, the Bijapur city MLA, said.</p>