Bridging heaven and earth

The Portuguese, the Dutch and then the British East India Companies traded the fabric and used it in Southeast Asia as currency to exchange spices. Hence, the symbol travelled through the world and took on many variations. For instance, the motif of tumpal — consecutively arranged isosceles triangles on a fabric’s border — is conjectured to have been incorporated to suit the tastes of the Indonesian market. Through the influence of the British East India Company, the symbol was depicted on large cotton hand-painted or block-printed bed coverings known as palampores, which were popular in Europe and North America.