Courage on canvas

For artist Gogi Saroj Pal, the feminine figures in her creations speak volumes. “My grandmother was a schoolteacher in Lahore and engaged herself in social work; my mother was also involved in social welfare work. An environment like this, when you are growing up, allows you to imagine different possibilities for yourself when you are older. This is something that was not always available to women who grew up in households different from mine. My grandmother would encourage me to read all the time and send me to libraries. As an artist, I am concerned that people attach labels to my work without realising that it is the issues that I address through my paintings that are more important: particularly since the issues have not really changed over the years. We still talk of confining women, of punishing people who don’t follow society’s rules. I would be happier if there was some analysis, some understanding, some curiosity even, rather than just acceptance. Curiosity plays an important part in my imagination,” says Gogi.