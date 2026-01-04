Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Hampi: Sombre reflections

Colonel Alexander John Greenlaw (1818-1870), an officer of the British East India Company, was the first to photograph Hampi in 1856 and create a comprehensive photographic record of its ruins.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 23:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 23:14 IST
ArtCultureFeatureshampi

Follow us on :

Follow Us