On the road to revival

There are several new players who have entered the market. A younger demographic and more women are active in this space, both as art entrepreneurs and as buyers and collectors. Young collectors have emerged as a strong base, which has encouraged exhibitors to create spaces specifically for them. Art at various price points, flexibility in terms of payment options, a focus on quality works, private viewing options, and supporting material in the form of artist interviews and virtual studio visits, are some of the other features that are now offered to collectors. Extended gallery hours and bringing the art to the doorstep of a potential collector are further conveniences that clients are routinely provided today.