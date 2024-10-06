Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Postcards from the past

There is an umbilical link between the captures and the field surveys conducted in ancient India, and each photograph brings in a layered connection with the present day by breathing life into the chronicled past.
Shilpi Madan
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 03:45 IST
historyArtfeaturepostcard

Follow us on :

Follow Us