Karnataka State Kambala Association gets recognition due to it from SAK

<p>Udupi: Kambala, the traditional buffalo race, is set to scale greater heights with Sports Authority of Karnataka officially recognising Udupi based Karnataka State Kambala Association as a State Sports Institution in its order issued on October 7, 2025.</p><p>The order in designating the association as a State Sports Institution, authorises it to oversee and conduct kambala competitions across Karnataka. This recognition will remain valid for three years or until any new directive is issued, according to the notification.The association, is led by president Belapu Deviprasad Shetty. Kambala association including vice-president Naveenchandra Alva and secretary Vijayakumar Kanginamane has 18 members.</p>.Kambala season set to begin from November 15.<p>Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said the official recognition opens the door for kambala committees to receive annual government funding through the association. He said Sports Authority of Karnataka’s decision comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to grant formal status to the sport. Kambala will be included in the state sports budget, with provisions for referee allowances and other support similar to that extended to mainstream sports under the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department, Shetty said.</p><p>The order, signed by Chethan R, Commissioner of the Department of Sports and Youth Empowerment, outlines several annual obligations for the association. By the end of June each year, it must submit its administrative report, audited financial statements, records of executive, general body meetings, and the calendar of upcoming events. It must also renew its permission from competent authority in accordance with Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960.</p>