Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Child raped & murdered due to lack of shelter; citizens urge govt for choultries during special events like Mysuru Dasara

Noted child rights activist Vasudeva Sharma said, "The government can arrange shelters on the lines of destitute centres or relief centres."
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 01:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKalburgi murder

Follow us on :

Follow Us