Reflections within geometric patterns

Over time, his deep-seated fascination for geometrics has grown steadily. “Geometrical patterns entered my compositions very smoothly,” he shares. “I was inspired by Dali’s eyeballs when I was doing the series called ‘Tribute to my Masters’. To match the power of his eyeballs, I painted huge circles. Slowly, other shapes began to appear. These shapes are the fundamentals of any drawing, and they arrange the spaces aesthetically. For me, one form guides the flow into another. I enjoy the process. Even a black dot brings with it a tremendous presence on the canvas. This creates the movement of thoughts. The progression sets in slowly and steadily till the time the division of positive and negative spaces slips into a surreal balance,” explains Sanjay.