Reflections within geometric patterns

Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya’s works in his recent exhibition ‘Of Thoughts & Memories’ were a play of stunning geometrics. A distinctive colour palette of brooding blacks and browns runs through the abstracts. Nothing is empty, every inch breathes.
“In the beginning, I used to experiment only with watercolours,” says Sanjay. “Then in the early 90s, I began to work on oil paintings. From 2022 onwards, I dipped my brush into geometrical abstractions. Honestly, I still find it challenging to stay with a specific subject for a long time, but at the same time, I cannot accept the change overnight. It is a continuous process and I think for any painter this growth is vital.”
From ‘Tribute to my Masters’ to the ‘Krishna’ series, to ‘Of Thoughts and Memories’ — it has been a colourful, soul-stirring journey for the painter.
Bhattacharya is known for the splendid portrait series he did of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi — his artworks are an exemplary homage to the assassinated leader. An alumnus of the Government College of Arts & Crafts, Kolkata, Sanjay’s works are influenced by contrasts and an interplay of light and shadows. As a student of the realist painter Bikash Bhattacharya, Sanjay’s adroit use of light and fine detailing on the canvas is a throwback to the works of Dutch realism. His creations are highly photographic, cataloguing each tiny nuance with remarkable finesse.
Over time, his deep-seated fascination for geometrics has grown steadily. “Geometrical patterns entered my compositions very smoothly,” he shares. “I was inspired by Dali’s eyeballs when I was doing the series called ‘Tribute to my Masters’. To match the power of his eyeballs, I painted huge circles. Slowly, other shapes began to appear. These shapes are the fundamentals of any drawing, and they arrange the spaces aesthetically. For me, one form guides the flow into another. I enjoy the process. Even a black dot brings with it a tremendous presence on the canvas. This creates the movement of thoughts. The progression sets in slowly and steadily till the time the division of positive and negative spaces slips into a surreal balance,” explains Sanjay.
Thoughts and emotions commence at a point and then continue to move around in circles. Taking off on a tangent. Tracing a curve. Yet Sanjay feels the creative process is impeded by these shapes and it is a challenge to organise its representation on the canvas.
“When you stand in front of a blank canvas, it is tough to decide where to start. Just like throwing a stone in a pond. The moment a line is born, it creates the need for other lines and shapes to appear. At this point, an awry contour can take away from the composition. Working on geometrical abstractions is certainly challenging,” says the artist who divides his time between the cities of Delhi and Kolkata. He often collaborates with musicians, probably explaining the lilt in his works which are a composite of his innate passion for photography.
Over the years he has created multiple spaces, experimenting with forms and different mediums. The canvas is evocative of his feelings and his insatiable hunger to push boundaries makes him restless, reaping for him immeasurable happiness. Sanjay says, “A man has two options in life. Either to travel from one point to another without looking left or right or to soak everything on the way.”