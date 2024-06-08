The return of ‘Manthan’

The film very well captures the caste dynamics of rural society and how it takes primacy on everything. Smita Patil, who played the character of feisty Bindu, a mother of a child, and whose drunkard husband has supposedly deserted her, is remarkably interesting. The tension between her and Dr Rao, and their equation is portrayed well on screen. The melancholy of the last scene — when Dr Rao, before leaving the village goes to say goodbye to Bindu, and her husband does not let him meet her — was very well captured by the song ‘Mero gaam katha parey’, sung by Preeti Sagar. Smita Patil with her acting and beauty made it her own.