Tuning into beauty and brutality

Bikash Bhattacharya’s motif was of a ‘doll’ as a standing, hanging or abandoned figure in the deserted city of Kolkata in the wake of war and violence. Some of the screens in Harshit Agrawal’s work ‘Inside Out’ had representations of his digital avatar, trying to channel his aspirational side by achieving certain things that he does not do otherwise, such as dancing salsa or performing perfect yoga. “This, for me, was a way to evade certain parts of reality by digitally recreating them. This also confirmed for me that this is how people are now shaping their realities for the world to see, through what they put out on digital platforms,” explained Agrawal.