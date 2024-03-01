Works of Indian women artists showcased at Art Dubai 2024

New Delhi: Works of Indian women artists, including Deena Pindoria and Jayati Kaushik, are showcased at the ongoing 17th edition of Art Dubai by Delhi-based gallery Exhibit 320.

The all-women show, 'Brushstrokes of Heritage', has contemporary Indian and sub-continental art on display at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah.

While Pindoria's vibrant works pay homage to stories of resilience and courage of the women from her ancestral region of Kutch, Kaushik explores the intricacies of human connections through visual narratives.

Other Indian artists whose works are displayed at the art fair are Gunjan Kumar, Sumakshi Singh and Sheela Jyoti.

Besides Kumar works with natural pigments and muslin delves into elemental observations and sensory portraits, Singh in her works presents ethereal thread drawings and installations, touching upon the evolution of relationships over time.