Bagheera is a film kids will love: Srii Murali

<p class="bodytext">Srii Murali’s upcoming action drama ‘Bagheera’, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, is set for release next week. It is directed by D R Suri, known for the 2012 Kannada film ‘Lucky’, starring Yash. The trailer of ‘Bagheera’ was released earlier this week. It shows Murali playing a cop by day and a masked vigilante at night. “We’re trying to present Bagheera’s character as a superhero with some super cool weapons and super cool gadgets. I’m sure kids will love it,” Murali tells <span class="italic">Showtime</span>. The film follows the basic theme of ‘good over evil’, he says. “But does one need to become evil to bring about good is a question that ‘Bagheera’ answers,” he says, explaining the film’s tagline, ‘When society becomes a jungle, and only one predator roars for justice’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Murali, known for playing the action hero in films like ‘Ugramm’, ‘Mufti’ and ‘Rathavara’, says he is a director’s actor. “I listen to the script, I check my characterisation, I go into detail and study the character. I then do a workshop with my directors,” he says emphasising the importance of workshops.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Murali prefers to focus on the director’s perception of his character and then tries to do justice. “The way I prepare for a role is purely between me and the darker side or the good side of the character. I discuss it with the character, that is within myself. I like to listen and learn and get better,” he shares. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Prashanth Neel’s directorial debut ‘Ugramm’, released a decade ago, brought Murali to the limelight as an action hero. Neel has since become a sensation with his ‘KGF’ franchise.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Murali has since been seen mostly in action films. “‘Ugramm’ was a blessing in disguise. It was a game changer. It’s still very close to my heart. I still receive a lot of appreciation and love for the film,” says Murali who wishes to work with Neel again. “Whenever it’s possible and whenever time permits, that will happen,” he says. Neel has also been credited with the story of ‘Bagheera’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Rukmini Vasanth of Hemanth M Rao’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ fame stars opposite Murali in the film. “Rukmini is a wonderful performer and quite a natural when it comes to acting. That’s what I like about her,” says Murali who is keen on doing non-action films again. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Sudha Rani and Rangayana Raghu will also be seen in pivotal roles in ‘Bagheera’, which is also the name of the panther in Jungle Book. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music. A J Shetty, the cinematographer of ‘Kabzaa’, is the man behind the visuals.</p>