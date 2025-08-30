<p class="CrossHead">Fauja Singh Keeps Going</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Author:</strong></span> Simran Jeet Singh</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the inspiring tale of Fauja Singh, the centenarian marathon runner who ran his first marathon at 81. Through expressive illustrations by Baljinder Kaur, young readers will learn about Fauja’s journey as he raced past age barriers. Singh was born with weak legs that didn’t allow him to play cricket with friends.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Published by Penguin Random House, the lesson from the story is that however old you are, perseverance, passion, and belief will help you overcome obstacles and move forward in life.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Smash It, Butterfingers!</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Author:</strong> </span>Khyrunnisa A</p>.<p class="bodytext">This illustrated adventure follows 13-year-old Amar “Butterfingers” Kishen from Green Park School, as he attempts to conquer a badminton tournament or two, despite his knack for dropping rackets. He dodges superstitions and survives comic conspiracies at school. The tournament is sponsored by Brijesh K Singh, a multimillionaire who loves badminton and hates superstitions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The illustrations by Abhijeet Kini are a perfect add-on to the storyline. The moral of the story is simple: One might fumble and fall but a little humour, creativity and grit can help overcome all those setbacks.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Against All Odds</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Author:</strong> </span>Ramendra Kumar</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kartik, a passionate footballer from Kolkata, faces a daunting challenge when he moves to Rourkela with his sister Kavya. His new school proves to be a harsh reality check — his disability earns him stares and whispers, and the football coach deems him unfit to play.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This uplifting tale is about a young athlete who faces multiple hurdles — both social and physical — to make his mark. As Kartik navigates his new life, he discovers that true strength lies not in physical ability, but in the power of friendship and perseverance.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The Weightlifting Princess</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Author:</strong></span> Sowmya Rajendran</p>.<p class="bodytext">This picture book is about Princess Nila, who’d rather lift barbells than wait to be rescued. She wants to win the Surya Championship, the popular weightlifting contest in her kingdom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It’s a fairy tale that focuses on strength, and sees Nila facing many obstacles and overcoming her parents’ expectations. The book emphasises on the fact that strength isn’t just physical — it is about owning one’s path, even if they have to step away from their comfort zone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Printed by Pratham Books, the story promotes girl power and empowerment, encouraging young readers to pursue their passions.</p>