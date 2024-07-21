‘A hundred agonies in black-and-white...’

Some of the first war poems I ever read were, The Charge of the Light Brigade by Alfred, Lord Tennyson: “Cannon to right of them,/Cannon to left of them,/Cannon in front of them (…)” and Anthem for Doomed Youth by Wilfred Owen, the father of war poetry. The Anthem starts with the immortal line, “What passing-bells for these who die as cattle? — Only the monstrous anger of the guns. Only the stuttering rifles’ rapid rattle (…)” Wilfred Owen died at 25, killed in battle.