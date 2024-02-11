A month to wax lyrical about

Let’s start with the classics. We can’t discuss love poetry without the iconic How Do I Love Thee? Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s poem was ahead of its time. Yes, the language is archaic, but the ideas are not. For starters, it does not speak to any particular gender, making it a versatile poem in many ways. Next, it celebrates the agency a woman should have in her choices. This progressive thought is remarkable because the poem was published in 1850. This isn’t a poem about romance. It is also a poem about friendship and the accompanying loyalty and love.