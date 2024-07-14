An insightful probe into a murky scandal

“Spellbound” on hearing the purported voice of the PM and in a “zeal of patriotism”, Malhotra swung into action, taking a trunk full of 100-rupee notes in a car to do the needful. Thereafter, when Malhotra approached the Prime Minister’s Office for the receipt, he was shocked to be told that neither Haksar nor the PM had given any such instructions or sent anyone. Malhotra was duped. Within a few hours, Nagarwala, a burly Parsi, responsible for the cloak-and-dagger operation, was apprehended and most of the money recovered. He got a four-year jail term in one of the fastest trials in India.