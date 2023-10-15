An open-&-shut case

Sengupta makes three major arguments for calling the Constitution ‘colonial’. First, the continuance of a large state with extraordinary police powers has the potential to subjugate the rights of citizens. The legislative history of independent India has seen various statutes that vest the police with powers of preventive detention, investigation, and arrest, which the Indian judiciary has upheld, rejecting the argument that they violate the Constitution. The repercussions of laws such as TADA, AFSPA, UAPA and the sedition provisions of the IPC are apparent even today. Sengupta is therefore right in arguing that the Constitution does not go far enough in protecting the rights of citizens against the state’s arbitrary police powers. Sengupta also points out, rightly, that it is perhaps difficult to accept that a group of people who had suffered from the excesses of colonial police powers did not exert themselves enough to ensure that the police in independent India had fewer powers to interfere with the rights of citizens in an independent country.