features

Bookrack for the week (January 14 to January 20)

Here's the bookrack for the week.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 23:11 IST

A History Of South India For Children

Pradeep Chakravarthy

Hachette, pp 411, Rs 499

Written in an easy style, by theme, and peppered with illustrations, photographs and tips for museum or monument visits, this very first history of south India for children (and their families) tells the thrilling and eventful story of the region’s proud past.

The Chhau Champ

Vibha Bhatra

Penguin, pp 80, Rs 225

Shubha wants to learn Chhau. But her father wants to only teach her brother Shayon. How will Shubha persuade him that she too deserves a chance?

The Sangam: Karma Sagas

Kshamta Purohit

PublishDrive, pp 380, Rs 460

This is a world where the power of the mind is everything: a world of extraordinary yogis, scientists, and enhanced humans, and a world ravaged by climate change.

Tales Of The Past: The Odisha Saga

Sibashis Mahapatra

Notion Press, pp 62, Rs 180

This book is a collection of essays and stories of lesser-known historical events and heroes of Medieval Odisha. 

Where God Began

Appadurai Muttulingam

Eka, pp 176, Rs 499

This is a blistering account of what it’s like to lose one’s home and history by one of Sri Lanka’s foremost writers. It traces the ordeal of a young man, who is traded from one agent to another.

(Published 13 January 2024, 23:11 IST)
Books

