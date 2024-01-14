Bookrack for the week (January 14 to January 20)

A History Of South India For Children
Pradeep Chakravarthy
Hachette, pp 411, Rs 499
Written in an easy style, by theme, and peppered with illustrations, photographs and tips for museum or monument visits, this very first history of south India for children (and their families) tells the thrilling and eventful story of the region’s proud past.
The Chhau Champ
Vibha Bhatra
Penguin, pp 80, Rs 225
Shubha wants to learn Chhau. But her father wants to only teach her brother Shayon. How will Shubha persuade him that she too deserves a chance?
The Sangam: Karma Sagas
Kshamta Purohit
PublishDrive, pp 380, Rs 460
This is a world where the power of the mind is everything: a world of extraordinary yogis, scientists, and enhanced humans, and a world ravaged by climate change.
Tales Of The Past: The Odisha Saga
Sibashis Mahapatra
Notion Press, pp 62, Rs 180
This book is a collection of essays and stories of lesser-known historical events and heroes of Medieval Odisha.
Where God Began
Appadurai Muttulingam
Eka, pp 176, Rs 499
This is a blistering account of what it’s like to lose one’s home and history by one of Sri Lanka’s foremost writers. It traces the ordeal of a young man, who is traded from one agent to another.